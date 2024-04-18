Clemson vs. Florida State is one of college football’s 10 most meaningful games in 2024

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are gearing up for a rematch against Florida State in the 2024 season, eager to avenge their previous encounters. The anticipation for this showdown is palpable, with both teams intensifying their preparations during the offseason. As the season draws closer, the rivalry between Clemson and FSU only grows stronger, promising an electrifying clash on the field.

Adding to the intrigue is DJ Uiagalelei, former Clemson starting quarterback and now leader of the Seminoles’ offense. His transition to Florida State has injected new energy into the matchup, sparking debates and speculation among fans and analysts alike. With Uiagalelei at the helm, the stakes are higher than ever, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle between these college football powerhouses.

According to 247Sports, Clemson’s matchup with Florida State is the No. 8 most meaningful game for the 2024 season.

The Seminoles snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson with last season’s overtime win in Death Valley, a victory that catapulted Florida State to bigger and better things under coach Mike Norvell. This is one of four nationally-ranked opponents the Tigers have to deal with this fall amid one of the toughest schedules Dabo Swinney’s program has had to face in recent years as a national title contender. This is Clemson’s fifth game of the year and likely third against a top-25 team.

If you watched last season’s loss to Florida State, you know the Tigers had no business losing that game. In 2024, Florida State’s roster should be weaker, while Clemson’s has a strong chance of being better with some development on the offensive side of the ball.

Clemson has a lot to prove in this matchup, this time on the road. This game could be a deciding factor in who claims the ACC.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire