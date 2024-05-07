Clemson transfer target commits to Virginia

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have lost many to the transfer portal, but they’ve also added a ton of talent from it after their historic run to the Elite 8 this past season.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they just missed on one of their top targets in the transfer portal. San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders committed to play for Tony Bennett and Virginia Monday. He was scheduled to visit the Tigers, but not anymore with his commitment to play for the Cavaliers.

Last season for the Aztecs, Saunders averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. Clemson will look to the transfer portal once again for a big man as they look to replace PJ Hall as he departs for the 2024 NBA draft.

NEWS: San Diego State transfer forward Elijah Saunders has committed to Virginia, he tells @On3sports.https://t.co/yvWhmH0TbG pic.twitter.com/cmiDda1RnR — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire