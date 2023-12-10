Clemson takes down TCU, remains undefeated

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team have been one of the best teams in college basketball season and showed it once again in their win over TCU on Saturday.

Taking down the formerly undefeated Horned Frogs 74-66 in the Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Clemson went into the locker room with a 36-35 lead at the half, going back and forth with their opponents. Some solid offense but stronger defense led the way for the Tigers in the second half.

Clemson’s defense looked elite in this matchup, holding TCU to just 32.2% from the field and 18.8% from the three-point line. The Horned Frogs’ offense struggled to get anything going against the Tigers.

On offense, Clemson was led by strong showings from Joseph Girard III and PJ Hall. Girard scored 21, shooting 8-9 from the free throw line, with Hall adding 17 on 6-11 from the field. Ian Schieffelin added 14, with nine rebounds, but the key was his seven offensive boards.

It was just another clean performance from Brownell and the Tigers and the second team in a row that they ended an undefeated run for. They hit the road to take on Memphis on Dec. 16.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire