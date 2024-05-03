Clemson star PJ Hall declares for the 2024 NBA draft

Clemson men’s basketball is losing arguably their best player to the 2024 NBA draft.

Clemson center PJ Hall is entering the draft after four seasons with the program. His impact on this program has been tremendous, with Clemson seeing some of its best seasons with Hall on the roster.

“For four years, I poured absolutely everything I had into Clemson,” Hall said. “I wouldn’t change one thing about my career. With that being said, I will be chasing my dream and entering my name into the NBA draft.

“Four years ago, I made what I know now to be one of the best decisions of my life — to be a Clemson Tiger. These last four years, God blessed me with such an incredible school, team, coaching staff, and fan base. I can’t thank him enough for doing so. Without Jesus, none of this would have been possible.”

“I want to specifically thank all of my teammates and coaches for believing in me throughout my entire career. You all helped propel me to where I stand today, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished together.”

During his career with the Tigers, Hall earned All-ACC honors two times. As a senior, he averaged 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In his career, he averaged 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

