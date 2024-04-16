Clemson offense could shape the College Football Playoff this season

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have boasted some outstanding offenses during the Swinney era but things haven’t been the same since the departure of Trevor Lawrence for the NFL.

Things can be different in 2024. Starting quarterback Cade Klubnik heads into his second year as the starter under center, with improvement from the junior quarterback essential for the Tigers’ success. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley enters year two with the Tigers with expectations that he can help Clemson’s offense the way he did for TCU when they made a historic run to the National Championship.

According to Saturday Down South, the Tigers’ offense could shape the CFP in 2024.

Clemson didn’t make Garrett Riley the highest-paid assistant coach in college football last season to get worse on offense, but that’s exactly what happened. The Tigers averaged just 5.25 yards per play, down from the 2022 season and continuing a trend of remarkably mediocre Tiger offenses. The Tigers gave up more negative plays in fewer games than they did the year prior to Riley’s arrival, were worse on third downs, and had just as many turnovers. The run game wasn’t a strength and the passing game didn’t improve the way fans hoped given the change from DJ Uiagalelei to Cade Klubnik. Now, in Year 2 with Riley, Klubnik has to show something. The Tigers chose not to add to the quarterback room via the 2024 class (high school or transfer) and have pushed their chips all in on Klubnik being the guy to reverse the slide.

While the entire offense will need to perform, most eyes will be on Klubnik and Riley. If these two lead by example and show that they’ve taken the next step, the Tigers’ offense should return to form.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire