Clemson makes 5-star OL David Sanders Top 6

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers may have lost an offensive line commitment in the 2025 class recently, but they’re hoping to make up for it with a 5-star target in the class who recently listed Clemson among his Top 6.

Providence Day School’s (N.C) David Sanders took to X (formerly known as Twitter) Saturday to announce his top 6, with Clemson fans being thrilled to see the Tigers still in the hunt. Clemson competes with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Sanders is as big of a recruit as they come, ranking as the No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports rankings and their industry composite rankings. Multiple reports have indicated that the Tigers left a strong impression on Sanders during his visits.

This is a guy to keep an eye out for, as Clemson could use a huge win in recruiting on the offensive line.

Top 6️⃣‼️ One step closer to home! pic.twitter.com/rrvex6zLiv — David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) March 2, 2024

