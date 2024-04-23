Clemson “locked up” as top five national seed in new Field of 64 projection
A 3-1 week that included a non-conference victory over Charlotte and a series win over Pitt in ACC play saw the Clemson Tigers climb two spots to No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for Week 12.
The Tigers (32-7 overall, 13-5 ACC) also stayed at No. 4 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings. Similar to NET rankings in men’s and women’s basketball, RPI measures not just a team’s won/loss record but its strength of schedule and other factors.
Only Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Kentucky have higher RPI rankings than Clemson. The Aggies and Razorbacks are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in every major poll.
In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections for the NCAA Division I men’s baseball tournament, Clemson is ranked the third-highest national seed among projected host sites.
Finishing with a top eight national seed would ensure the Tigers of hosting a Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, provided the team wins its four-team, double-elimination host site Regional. According to On3’s latest projections, Clemson is a cinch for a top five national seed.
Per On3’s Jonathan Wagner:
“Clemson is in a great position to host as a top three overall seed right now. The Tigers are 32-7 overall, 13-5 in the ACC and sit at No. 4 in RPI. At Wake Forest is their toughest weekend remaining, with Georgia Tech, Boston College and Louisville to round out the year. Clemson is essentially locked up as a top five seed as things currently stand, and they are joined by Mississippi State, Lamar and North Dakota State.”
Clemson resumes conference play Friday when the Tigers travel to Louisville.