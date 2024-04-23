Clemson “locked up” as top five national seed in new Field of 64 projection

A 3-1 week that included a non-conference victory over Charlotte and a series win over Pitt in ACC play saw the Clemson Tigers climb two spots to No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for Week 12.

The Tigers (32-7 overall, 13-5 ACC) also stayed at No. 4 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings. Similar to NET rankings in men’s and women’s basketball, RPI measures not just a team’s won/loss record but its strength of schedule and other factors.

Only Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Kentucky have higher RPI rankings than Clemson. The Aggies and Razorbacks are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in every major poll.

In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections for the NCAA Division I men’s baseball tournament, Clemson is ranked the third-highest national seed among projected host sites.

Finishing with a top eight national seed would ensure the Tigers of hosting a Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, provided the team wins its four-team, double-elimination host site Regional. According to On3’s latest projections, Clemson is a cinch for a top five national seed.

Per On3’s Jonathan Wagner:

“Clemson is in a great position to host as a top three overall seed right now. The Tigers are 32-7 overall, 13-5 in the ACC and sit at No. 4 in RPI. At Wake Forest is their toughest weekend remaining, with Georgia Tech, Boston College and Louisville to round out the year. Clemson is essentially locked up as a top five seed as things currently stand, and they are joined by Mississippi State, Lamar and North Dakota State.”

Clemson resumes conference play Friday when the Tigers travel to Louisville.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire