Clemson football live score updates vs. Kentucky in Gator Bowl matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clemson football’s mission in Friday’s Gator Bowl game against Kentucky is two-fold: Close the season with a five-game winning streak and post at least nine victories for a 13th consecutive year.

The Tigers (8-4) and Wildcats (7-5) will tangle for the first time since Clemson claimed a 21-13 victory in the 2009 Music City Bowl following coach Dabo Swinney’s first full season as the Tigers’ head coach.

This season Clemson rebounded from a 4-4 start by winning four in a row, including victories against ranked opponents in Notre Dame and North Carolina.

“We’ve played tough and been a very physical football team,” Swinney said. “We had some tough breaks and the ball hasn’t bounced our way, but the guys kept coming and we finished well.

“They’ve improved, gotten better and cut out some of the costly mistakes that hurt us at the beginning of the year.”

Friday’s game marks Clemson’s 50th bowl appearance – the 12th-best total in the nation – and will be Swinney’s 20th bowl game, which is No. 1 all-time among ACC coaches.

Clemson game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Kentucky

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo (offers free trial)

Betting odds: Clemson by 4

Clemson football score updates vs. Kentucky Wildcats

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn't influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football score updates vs. Kentucky in 2023 Gator Bowl