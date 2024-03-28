Clemson basketball vs Arizona live score updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game

LOS ANGELES — Clemson basketball challenges Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (23-11) made it out of the first two rounds through their stout defense, holding No. 11 seed New Mexico and No. 3 seed Baylor to an average of 60 points and a 33.9% field-goal percentage. They're looking to carry their momentum into the matchup against the No. 2 seed Wildcats (7:09 p.m. ET, CBS). A win would advance Clemson to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980.

"I just love this team," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "They're really good players, but they're better people . . . To be able to spend another week with them is fantastic."

Arizona (27-8) enter Thursday's game off double-digit victories against No. 15 Long Beach State and No. 7 Dayton in the first two rounds of March Madness. They boast a veteran starting lineup, as Clemson does, with four seniors and one sophomore that helped them to the best overall record in the Pac-12.

The winner of this game will advance to the Elite Eight on Saturday to battle the winner between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 4 Alabama in Los Angeles.

Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Arizona

Clemson 27, Arizona 14 with 7:14 left in the first half | Chauncey Wiggins gives scoring boost off the bench

Clemson's Chauncey Wiggins has eight points on 3-of-3 shooting, including two 3-pointers and a nice little floater on a BLOB.

PJ Hall is on the scoreboard with five points but has missed some solid looks. Arizona's Caleb Love is 1-of-7 from the field with two turnovers. 9 of Arizona's points are second chance opportunities, so something to note throughout the final 27 minutes.

Clemson 16, Arizona 6 with 11:04 left in the first half | Clemson on a 10-2 run

R.J Godfrey and Chauncey Wiggins have both hit 3-pointers off the bench, contributing to a 10-2 Clemson run.

The Tigers defense has been outstanding, as active as they've defended all year. That's how Clemson can lead by 10 without a point from PJ Hall.

Clemson 6, Arizona 3 with 15:02 left in the first half | Good start for the Tigers

Chase Hunter has four points and a steal early as Clemson leads at the first media timeout. PJ Hall is 0-for-2 to start; it's interesting that Arizona 7-footer Oumar Ballo is defending Ian Schieffelin instead of Hall to begin the game.

Arizona had three turnovers in that first stint against Clemson's active defense.

Clemson-Arizona starting lineups: Tigers lineup unchanged

The starting lineups for both teams....

Clemson: G Joe Girard III, G Chase Hunter, F Jack Clark, F Ian Schieffelin, F PJ Hall

Arizona: G Caleb Love, G Pelle Larsson, G Kylan Boswell, F Keshad Johnson, C Oumar Ballo

Love, the UNC transfer, averaged 14.0 points and 3.0 assists in three games against the Tigers while with the Tar Heels.

What channel is Clemson vs Arizona on today? How to watch, stream live

TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live app

Clemson vs Arizona start time, TV info, location

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Venue: Crytpo.com Arena, Los Angeles

Clemson basketball schedule 2024

If the Tigers win, they will battle:

the winner of No. 1 seed North Carolina vs. No. 4 seed Alabama in the Elite Eight in Los Angeles.

If the Tigers lose, their 2023-24 season will be over.

