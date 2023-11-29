Clemson basketball live score updates vs. Alabama: Tigers vs. Crimson Tide in ACC/SEC Challenge

Clemson men's basketball is on the road Tuesday to face No. 20 Alabama in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Crimson Tide are the Tigers' first ranked opponent of the 2023 season and the third that competed in last season's NCAA Tournament.

Clemson (5-0) is coming off a 90-69 win over Alcorn State in which star center PJ Hall scored a career-high 29 points. Alabama (5-1) most recently beat Oregon 99-91. Its loss came against Ohio State last week, 92-81.

The ACC/SEC Challenge replaces the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, in which Clemson finished 13-10 all-time.

What channel is Clemson basketball vs. Alabama on today?

Clemson vs. Alabama start time

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Clemson basketball score updates vs. Alabama

Clemson basketball schedule 2023

Next five games:

at Pittsburgh, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. ET

vs. South Carolina, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

vs. TCU at Hall of Fame Series in Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. ET

at Memphis, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. ET

vs. Queens College, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. ET

