Clemson basketball drops close ACC game vs. Virginia despite 19 points from PJ Hall

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball nearly racked up two consecutive wins for the first time since Dec. 29 in its 66-65 loss to Virginia on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

After beating Louisville on Tuesday, Clemson (14-7, 4-6 ACC) hoped to start a streak by beating a pesky Virginia (17-5, 8-3) team that hasn’t lost at Littlejohn since 2013. The Tigers’ loss continued their trend of alternating between wins and losses in their past seven games.

The Cavaliers led by eight at halftime with Virginia forward Jake Groves leading all scorers with 13 points, including a corner 3-pointer to close the half.

The Cavaliers led by 12 points early in the second half, but the Tigers clawed back into the game by knocking down key 3-pointers and free throws. Clemson tied the score at 54 in the last seven minutes after Joseph Girard III made his fourth 3-pointer.

Yet the Cavaliers built a five point lead that was too much for the Tigers to overcome. Here are three takeaways from this thrilling ACC matchup:

A tale of two halves for PJ Hall

Hall bounced back from a tough first half after scoring only two points, shooting 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-3 from 3-point range. Virginia disrupted Hall, playing suffocating defense and sending timely double teams.

But Hall responded in the second half, scoring 17 points -- including one 3-pointer and 10 free throws.

Clemson makes progress on 3-point shooting struggles

Shooting 3-pointers at home has been a nightmare for the Tigers lately. The team shot 19.8% from 3-point range in their last four home games in January.

But in Clemson’s first game of the new month, the team made seven 3-pointes and shot 7-for-20 (35%) from 3-point range. The Tigers shot 3-for-9 in the first half, two coming from Joseph Girard III and one from Josh Beadle. In the second, Girard, Hall and Ian Schieffelin all knocked down shots from deep to help Clemson get back in the game.

Clemson’s bench production is still MIA

Clemson’s bench could not be found for a second straight game. The Tigers’ reserve unit scored five points Saturday after totaling five points in Tuesday’s win over Louisville. The group seemed to find a groove after scoring 44 points combined against Florida State and Duke.

The Tigers’ bench scoring all came in the first half from Beadle. The redshirt sophomore scored a contested layup and made a shot-clock expiring corner 3-pointer. In comparison, Virginia’s bench scored 17 points in the first half and finished with 21 points.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: PJ Hall scores 19 as Clemson loses thrilling ACC game vs. Louisville