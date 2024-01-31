Clemson basketball holds off Louisville behind 25 points from PJ Hall

CLEMSON – It took a while, but Clemson basketball snapped out of a first-half slump to forge a 12-point halftime lead, then held off Louisville late en route to a 70-64 victory against the Cardinals in an ACC game Tuesday night.

Clemson (14-6, 4-5 ACC), which entered the game having lost five of seven, including a one-point loss at Duke on Saturday, closed the first half on a 15-4 run for a 34-22 lead.

Chase Hunter and PJ Hall scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the opening half to spark Clemson’s surge, which included a pair of dunks by Hall.

After Louisville scored the first point of the second half, the Tigers went on a 9-0 spurt to create an 18-point advantage. The Cardinals eventually battled back to pull within four points, 66-62, with 29 seconds remaining, but that was as close as they'd get.

Clemson improved to 8-2 this season at Littlejohn Coliseum.

A defeat would have been a substantial setback for the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament hopes as Louisville (6-15, 1-9) is in last place in the ACC and ranks 231st in the NET rankings.

Chase Hunter joins Clemson's 1,000-point club

Hunter continued his recent sterling play of late with a near-perfect night. He made his first four shots from the floor as well as the free throw line and finished 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

The senior from Atlanta finished with 16 points – his fourth consecutive game in double figures. He’s averaging 14.8 points during that span and shooting 52% from the floor.

Included in his 16 points was the 1,000th point of his career in the first half. He became the 46th player in Clemson history to surpass 1,000 points.

Clemson's bench scoring goes missing vs. Louisville

Clemson’s bench, which had contributed 44 points over the previous two games, took a back seat against Louisville. Despite logging a combined 41 minutes, Clemson’s reserves totaled only five points.

Jack Clark and RJ Godfrey, who had seven points Saturday at Duke, scored two points apiece while Josh Beadle, who scored six points against the Blue Devils, had one. Dillon Hunter didn’t score.

