Clemson baseball falls three spots in new Field of 64 postseason projections

The Clemson Tigers’ standing as a high-end top eight national seed for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament took a spill following its three-game series sweep at No. 9 Wake Forest, according to new postseason projections released Wednesday.

In its latest Field of 64 forecast for the tournament, Baseball America dropped the Tigers (37-13 overall, 17-10 ACC) three spots to the No. 6 overall seed and host site regional. North Carolina, Tennessee and Arkansas all moved ahead of Clemson for higher seeding in the magazine’s updated postseason outlook.

The Tar Heels (39-11, 20-7) swept Louisville in their most recent ACC series and have won nine of their last 10 games to open a three-game lead over the Tigers in conference standings with one weekend remaining in the regular season. North Carolina moved all the way up to the No. 2 national seed in Baseball America’s projections.

Tennessee, ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for the second straight week, moved up to the No. 3 seed with Texas A&M at No. 4 and Arkansas at No. 5.

Kentucky remained the No. 1 overall projected seed in Baseball America’s outlook for the second weekend in a row.

Baseball America has Clemson hosting San Diego, James Madison and Austin Peay State in its on-site Regional.

Coach Erik Bakich’s team also fell three spots in On3’s latest Field of 64 projections this week.

The Tigers can help themselves by closing out their final regular season series against Boston College. The Eagles are tied with Pitt for last place in ACC standings at 8-19. Boston College is 22-28 overall, the worst record (22-28) in the league.

The series is scheduled to begin Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire