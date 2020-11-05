Clemson at ND, UGA vs UF, Pac 12 picks

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

There is only one podcast to get your ready for the loaded Week 10 slate featuring two top-10 matchups. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde breakdown the massive ACC contest between #1 Clemson and #4 Notre Dame. Is this Brian Kelly’s big win Irish fans have been waiting for?



In the SEC, the World's Largest Cocktail party is turning into a college football playoff elimination game in Jacksonville. Can Stetson Bennett IV and the Dawgs generate enough offense to keep up with the Gators?



The guys also preview Arizona State at USC before picking their favorites to win the Pac-12. Make sure to stick around for the Race for the Case picks against the spread as well.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts