Clemson advances to the ACC Semifinals after a big win over Virginia

In a thrilling showdown at Duke Softball Stadium, No. 21 Clemson emerged victorious with an 8-1 triumph over fourth-seeded Virginia in the ACC Championship. With this commanding win, the Tigers secured their place in the ACC Championship Semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, elevating their season record to 34-16, while the Cavaliers’ record dipped to 32-18.

Clemson wasted no time in asserting their dominance, scoring single runs in both the first and second innings. Valerie Cagle’s RBI single in the first inning set the tone, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. They doubled their lead in the second inning when Arielle Oda’s single paved the way for Alex Brown to score, extending Clemson’s advantage to 2-0.

Despite Virginia narrowing the lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning, Clemson surged ahead with a decisive three-run outburst in the fifth inning. McKenzie Clark’s sacrifice fly and Alex Brown’s two-run single bolstered Clemson’s lead to 5-1.

The Tigers sealed the game in the seventh inning, adding three more runs courtesy of Clark and Cagle, securing the impressive 8-1 victory. Pitcher Regan Spencer delivered a standout performance, earning the win with a complete game two-hitter, while Virginia’s Courtney Layne suffered the loss after conceding two runs in 1.1 innings. With 10 hits in total, Clemson’s offense was led by Alex Brown with three hits.

Next up, Clemson faces top-seeded Duke in the ACC Championship Semifinals on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire