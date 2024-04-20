Cleburne, Joshua softball teams gear up for district finales

Apr. 19—The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars looked to defend their home field Friday against the Joshua Owls at 7 p.m. Midlothian Heritage will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Midlothian Heritage can now show off ten landslide victories after their most recent matchup on Friday. They blew past Seguin 16-6.

Meanwhile, Joshua unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 4-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Centennial. The loss made it five straight they've lost to the Lady Spartans.

Midlothian Heritage is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-12-1 record this season. As for Joshua, their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 23-8, but the Lady Owls — currently in third place in the district — could finish tied for second with Midlothian if the Lady Panthers lose to Centennial and the Lady Owls top the Lady Jaguars. After that, the teams would likely play each other in a tie breaking scenario.

Meanwhile, Cleburne is 3-0 against Mansfield Summit since March of 2023, and they had a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Cleburne Yellow Jackets will head out on the road to square off against the Mansfield Summit Jaguars at 7 p.m. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Cleburne and 15 for Mansfield Summit.

Cleburne's hitters might be in the hot seat on Friday considering what happened against Centennial on Friday. They suffered a rough 10-0 defeat at the hands of the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Mansfield Summit also failed to score in their most recent game. Their tough 10-0 loss to Seguin on Tuesday might stick with them for a while.

Cleburne's defeat dropped their record down to 6-19-1. As for Mansfield Summit, their loss dropped their record down to 2-15.

Everything went Cleburne's way against Mansfield Summit in their previous meeting back in March as Cleburne made off with a 12-1 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cleburne since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.