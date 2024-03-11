Clayton Beeter tosses four shutout innings in Yankees' split-squad win over Phillies

The Yankees played a split-squad game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in Clearwater, Fla., coming away with a 2-1 victory.

Here are some key takeaways…

- Aaron Judge was not in the lineup for either of Monday’s split-squad games. Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge is ‘mid-spring beat up’ but will likely be back in the lineup on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox.

- Facing a dangerous Phillies lineup, Clayton Beeter was outstanding. The righty tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, striking out four Phillies while allowing just two hits.

Beeter, 25, is the Yankees’ No. 14 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and he certainly looked the part on Monday.

- The game stayed scoreless until the top of the eighth inning, when outfielder Oscar Gonzalez lifted his first homer of the spring to left, a two-run shot to put the Yankees up 2-0.

Gonzalez was claimed off waivers from Cleveland this past December.

- Juan Soto had a rare bad day at the plate, going 0-for-3 with a couple of strikeouts. But fear not, Yankees fans, Soto is still hitting .429 with a 1.573 OPS this spring.

- Luis Gil came out of the bullpen showcasing some nasty stuff. Following a couple of iffy outings, Gil went 3.2 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out eight Phillies.

Highlights

Upcoming Schedule

The Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

The Bombers have not yet announced their pitching plans.