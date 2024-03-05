Class 3A boys basketball: A look at each team in the 2024 Oklahoma state tournament

The Class 3A Oklahoma high school boys basketball state tournament is set for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at State Fair Arena. Here’s an overview of the eight contenders.

Mount St. Mary vs. Millwood

MOUNT ST. MARY

Coach: Andre Dawkins | Record: 22-6 | Ranking: No. 10 | Titles: 1 | State appearance: 11th | State record: 7-9

Starting lineup

No. — Player — Ht. — Cl. — Pts.

1 — Jodie Shavers — 6-7 — Sr. — 8.3

2 — Eli Jones — 5-9 — Jr. — 11.6

3 — Karter Dumont — 6-0 — Sr. — 6.9

5 — Maddox Stanley — 5-11 — Sr. — 4.6

12 — Joe Krug — 6-3 — Sr. — 9.8

MILLWOOD

Coach: Dorrian Williams | Record: 18-8 | Ranking: No. 5 | Titles: 17 | State appearance: 37th | State record: 75-18

1 — Xon Williams — 6-2 — Sr. — NA

2 — Isaiah Wilks — 5-11 — So. — NA

3 — Amari Barrett — 6-2 — So. — NA

5 — Chance Davis — 6-2 — Jr. — NA

12 — Adrian Anderson-Nelson — 6-3 — Sr. — NA

Idabel vs. Victory Christian

IDABEL

Coach: Burchtal Griffin | Record: 22-4 | Ranking: No. 6 | Titles: 1 | State appearance: 9th | State record: 9-7

Starting lineup

No. — Player — Ht. — Cl. — Pts.

0 — Cordavious Hankins — 6-0 — Jr. — 16

1 — Shane Threadgill — 6-2 — Jr. — 15.6

3 — John Paul Sumo — 5-11 — Sr. — 17.6

4 — Matrail Lopez — 6-3 — Jr. — 6.1

33 — Chris Bloodsoe — 6-4 — So. — 4.1

VICTORY CHRISTIAN

Coach: Ryan Wakley | Record: 22-5 | Ranking: No. 2 | Titles: 1 | State appearance: 19th | State record: 17-17

1 — Michael Doctor — 6-1 — Sr. — 9.5

4 — Gene Mason — 6-3 — Fr. — 6.3

22 — Jordan Brown — 6-4 — Jr. — 6.2

23 — Chris Mason — 6-7 — Sr. — 21

55 — Connor Hislop — 5-10 — Sr. — 7.3

Luke Gray, center, of OCS prepares to shoot between Millwood's Amari Barrett (3) and Braelon Bradshaw (35) during a boys high school basketball game between Oklahoma Christian School and Millwood at the Millwood Field house in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Oklahoma Christian School vs. Kellyville

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Coach: Brandon Weaver | Record: 23-2 | Ranking: No. 1 | Titles: 7 | State appearance: 18th | State record: 26-9

Starting lineup

No. — Player — Ht. — Cl. — Pts.

11 — Connor Owens — 6-0 — Sr. — 6.3

12 — Kyler Brown — 5-11 — Sr. — 7.1

23 — Junior Nsengiyumva — 6-5 — Sr. — 5.5

24 — Carson Jones — 6-3 — Sr. — 16.5

25 — Luke Gray — 6-7 — Sr. — 22

KELLYVILLE

Coach: Trae Fairchild | Record: 24-6 | Ranking: No. 11 | Titles: 0 | State appearance: 1st | State record: 0-0

0 — Ryker Buckley — 5-11 — Fr. — 14

3 — Easton Nance — 5-10 — Jr. — 14

5 — Lofton Roach — 6-0 — Sr. — 10

11 — JR Lawrenz — 6-3 — So. — 11

23 — Landry Cronister — 6-0 — Sr. — 5

Cascia Hall vs. Metro Christian

CASCIA HALL

Coach: Lee Mayberry | Record: 22-4 | Ranking: No. 4 | Titles: 1 | State appearance: 11th | State record: 7-9

3 — Kam Burris — 6-3 — Jr. — 9

5 — Jyson Kim — 6-5 — Jr. — 11

10 — Dallas Lowe — 6-1 — Fr. — 13

11 — Daniel Jarrett — 5-10 — Sr. — 7

13 — Memphis Duffie — 6-0 — Fr. — 13

METRO CHRISTIAN

Coach: Bryon Flam | Record: 17-10 | Ranking: No. 9 | Titles: 0 | State appearance: 12th | State record: 9-11

4 — Wyatt Powell — 6-3 — Sr. — 17.9

32 — Jackson Sowards — 6-6 — Sr. — 15.6

42 — Troy Moses — 6-8 — Sr. — 10.4

14 — Henry Emerson — 6-0 — Sr. — 5

12 — Eric Holmes — 5-9 — Sr. — 2.5

The Oklahoman’s championship picks

Jordan Davis: Oklahoma Christian School. The Saints look poised to win their first state title since 2007, when future OU star Blake Griffin led them. Seventeen years later, OCS has a new star in the school's all-time leading scorer, Luke Gray. The Saints have won 18 of their last 19 games heading into the tournament as Carson Jones and Kyler Brown also provide a solid scoring punch in the backcourt.

Hallie Hart: Oklahoma Christian School. OCS has defeated every Class 3A opponent so far, so there are plenty of reasons to believe the Saints will keep rolling. The biggest reason? Luke Gray’s phenomenal senior season. Gray has fueled the Saints on offense and defense, consistently posting double-doubles.

Class A boys basketball schedule

Tuesday at State Fair Arena

Mount St. Mary vs. Millwood, 4:30 p.m.

Idabel vs. Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian School vs. Kellyville, 7:30 p.m.

Cascia Hall vs. Metro Christian, 9 p.m.

Friday at At Yukon High School

Oklahoma Christian School-Kellyville winner vs. Cascia Hall-Metro Christian winner, 2 p.m.

Idabel-Victory Christian winner vs. Mount St. Mary-Millwood winner, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday at State Fair Arena

Championship, 11:45 a.m

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma HS basketball: 2024 Class 3A boys state tournament schedule