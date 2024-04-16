Class of 2025 UNC football commit named MVP at weekend football camp

We’re less than a week out from UNC’s annual Spring Football game, so you can imagine the anticipation is building.

Fans who can make the trip will get a firsthand look at the 2024 roster, with the quarterback battle between Conner Harrell and Max Johnson expected to be amongst the most followed. New transfers will get their first taste at game action in a North Carolina uniform, while we’re bound to see freshman and other first-timers make cases for starting spots.

As is always the case in sports, it’s never too early to look ahead in the future. In this case, we’re talking about the 2025 roster.

While either Harrell or Johnson will sling the football this year, there’s another exciting quarterback prospect coming to Chapel Hill in two seasons.

Bryce Baker, the in-state, 4-star quarterback from East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC) High School, was named Sunday’s Quarterback MVP at the Charlotte, NC Rivals Camp.

If you’re not familiar with Rivals Camp, it’s the top high school football camp series in the country.

Baker shined in his first season as a starting quarterback for the East Forsyth Eagles last year, throwing for 3,082 yards and 39 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s not too shabby of a runner either, collecting 233 rushing yards and three more scores.

As he prepares for his final high school season in the fall, Baker hopes to lead East Forsyth to its first 4A NCHSAA State Championship since 2019.

