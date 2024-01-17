UNC football lands commitment from offensive lineman in 2025 class

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels landed a big recruit in the 2025 class on Wednesday when four-star offensive lineman Alex Payne pledged his commitment.

The Gainesville, Georgia native spent Saturday on campus with his family which was his third trip to Chapel Hill in his recruitment. The third visit was enough to convince Payne to pledge his commitment and give UNC a nice pickup.

Payne also had offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest in his recruitment via Inside Carolina.

With the addition of Payne, the Tar Heels now have five commitments in the 2025 class, getting off to a good start. He joins quarterback Bryce Baker, edge Kamden Laudenslager, offensive lineman Trey Blue, and tight end Logan Farrell. Payne is the highest-ranked recruit in the class.

The five commitments also give UNC the No. 13 overall class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire