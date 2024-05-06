Clark, Aberg, Lowry and Lee join TGL Bay club

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden will be among the players on the TGL's Bay Golf Club team for its 2025 inaugural season (Jared C. Tilton)

Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Sweden's sixth-ranked Ludvig Aberg, 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry and Australian Min Woo Lee were named Monday to the TGL's Bay Golf Club.

The six-team, technology-based golf league is set to be launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy next January with matches in a Florida arena utilizing high-tech driving technology plus live chipping and putting areas.

The Bay squad is owned by former NBA Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry with Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champions Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala among the co-owners.

"We're excited to bring a new team and innovative game to the growing number of golf fans," Lasry said. "We believe The Bay Golf Club will be a beloved team in Northern California and beyond."

The branding and roster announcement was the last of the TGL's six teams to be revealed, with Ireland's Lowry and American Clark helping give a global feel to the squad.

Other squads will include Atlanta Drive, Boston Common, New York Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club and the Jupiter Links squad with Woods on the roster. McIlroy will play for Boston.

js/dmc