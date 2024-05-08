Clarets team up with new kit supplier

[Getty Images]

Burnley have announced Castore will be the club's new kit supplier next season, replacing Umbro who have been designing the Clarets' kits since 2019.

The club has penned a "multi-year" contract with the brand, which will see the Manchester-based company supply training and playing kits for the men's, women's and academy teams.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "As organisations we have similar values, the desire to push boundaries, a passion for innovation and a mission to make athletes better.

"Castore's philosophy of 'Better Never Stops' is perfectly aligned with our vision as a forever forward-thinking football club.

"With an esteemed portfolio of world-class athletes and brands from across the world of sport, I look forward to together developing a powerful partnership to build our brand globally and one that our fans can enjoy."