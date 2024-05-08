Clarets team up with new kit supplier
Burnley have announced Castore will be the club's new kit supplier next season, replacing Umbro who have been designing the Clarets' kits since 2019.
The club has penned a "multi-year" contract with the brand, which will see the Manchester-based company supply training and playing kits for the men's, women's and academy teams.
Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "As organisations we have similar values, the desire to push boundaries, a passion for innovation and a mission to make athletes better.
"Castore's philosophy of 'Better Never Stops' is perfectly aligned with our vision as a forever forward-thinking football club.
"With an esteemed portfolio of world-class athletes and brands from across the world of sport, I look forward to together developing a powerful partnership to build our brand globally and one that our fans can enjoy."