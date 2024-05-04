CITY seeks revenge in third matchup against the Houston Dynamo

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis CITY SC visits Houston for the team’s third matchup against the Dynamo this season.

The first two meetings came in back-to-back CONCACAF Champions Cup matches, resulting in a win for either team and CITY’s elimination from the competition due to away-goal difference.

Saturday’s matchup will serve as the first time these two opponents will face eachother in MLS play this season.

This matchup could mark the return of CITY Striker Sam Adeniran, who has returned to training following an unspecified absence from matchday squads in the team’s last two fixtures. CITY Midfielder Chris Durkin is a game-time decision following a knee injury he picked up in a team scrimmage last weekend.

St. Louis kicks off against the Dynamo on Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Shell Energy Statdium in Houston.

