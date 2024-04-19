Cincinnati Bearcats add Max Fletcher, brother of current punter Mason Fletcher to roster

Arkansas punter Max Fletcher prepares for a punt during a Razorbacks' loss to Alabama. Max is now joining his punter/brother Mason Fletcher at the University of Cincinnati.

University of Cincinnati senior punter Mason Fletcher will have a familiar teammate in the fold as his younger brother Max has joined the special teams fold.

Max Fletcher has kicked for Arkansas the past two seasons and kicked against Mason when the two teams met to start the 2022 season. It was Max Fletcher's first game and the Razorbacks won 31-24. Max had eight kicks for a 38.5 yard average, while Mason had four for 185 yards for a 46.2-yard average.

Australian connection

The Fletchers are from Melbourne where they trained at the Pro Kick Academy, much like previous UC kicker James Smith. Their father Dustin was a 23-year veteran of Australian Rules Football and Mason briefly played in an 18-under league before becoming an American football punter.

Both have Ray Guy notoriety

Max Fletcher was a Ray Guy Award nominee at Arkansas, while Mason was a Ray Guy finalist in 2022 when he averaged 46.2 yards per kick.

Eligibility

Max Fletcher has a redshirt year and then two seasons, while Mason is in his final year. Coming off of his sophomore year, Max Fletcher is 6-foot-5, 174 pounds. Mason is 6-foot-7 and 212 pounds. Both punters in this country would be coined "redheads".

Mason Fletcher lets fly against Kansas last Nov. 25. His younger brother Max Fletcher is joining the UC Bearcats.

The numbers

In his freshman year, Max Fletcher played in nine games averaging 37.5 points per game with a long of 51 yards. He deposited 14 kicks inside the 20-yard line. This past season he averaged 46.9 yards per boot with 19 of 20 kicks landing inside the 20-yard line. He had 23 kicks of 50 yards or more with a long of 71 yards.

Mason Fletcher was Honorable Mention Big 12 last season and First Team AAC in 2022. This past campaign he averaged 43 yards per kick, fourth-best in the Big 12 and allowed no touchbacks. In 2022, he averaged 46.2 yards per kick. His career average at UC is 44.3 yards per kick and he holds the school record with an 84-yard missile against SMU.

While not definitive, Max would have the redshirt year assuming Mason finishes his career this upcoming season. If needed, Mason Fletcher could have a medical redshirt season. He did punt in UC's spring game.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC football adds Max Fletcher to punt team joining brother Mason