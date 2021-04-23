  • Oops!
Cincinnati bar won't put on NBA games until LeBron James is 'expelled'

Chris Mayhew, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
The owner of a West Side Cincinnati area bar refuses to show NBA games on television anymore over statements LeBron James made about a fatal police shooting of a teen in Columbus.

The games can go back on the TVs at Linne's Pub in Delhi Township when James is "expelled" from the league, said bar owner Jay Linneman.

The Los Angeles Laker forward and Ohio native posted on Twitter "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" with an hourglass emoji. The photo, according to an ESPN report, was of a Columbus police officer identified as the person who fired the fatal shot.

James later deleted the Twitter post.

In a new post, James said anger from anyone is not good including from himself.

Linneman, who announced the no NBA games on TV policy in a Facebook post, said he is tired of all athletes' statements.

"They just need to play the game and that’s it," he said. "Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right."

Linneman said if a high-ranking government official of the likes of former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden had made similar statements there would be calls for "impeachment."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bar won't put NBA games on TV until LeBron James is 'expelled'

