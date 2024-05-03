CIAC will honor state's scholar-athletes Sunday

May 2—The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference will recognize the senior scholar-athletes from around the state — one boy and one girl from each high school, totaling 346 honorees — at the Aqua Turf Club on Sunday.

The program recognizes those students whose academic and athletic careers have been exemplary, whose personal standards and achievements are a model to others, and who possess high levels of integrity, self-discipline and courage. The honorees are chosen by the member schools and are submitted to the CIAC.

Brandon Sherrod, a two-time state champion in boys' basketball at Stratford before going on to play at Yale, will be the keynote speaker, while Nonnewaug's Scott Meyer will be honored as the 2024 Michael H. Savage Spirit of Sport Award winner. Meyer has endured five surgeries to treat brain cancer, the first at age 6, yet still competes for the school in indoor and outdoor track.

Local honorees are: Bacon Academy, Carolyn Baehr, Christopher Lusignan; East Lyme, Nathan Bergman, Riddhi Venkatesh; Fitch, Gianni Drab, Elaina Brookhart; Grasso Tech, Ava Burdo, Lucas Iglesias; Griswold, Max Brown, Madilyn Wooten; Ledyard, Madisen McLeod, Sean Harren; Lyman Memorial, Loretta Svedarsky, Ryan Spellman; Montville, Gavin DeLucia, Sage Gressly.

Also, New London, Alina Skrabacz, Frankee Morocho; Norwich Free Academy, Hannah Ashley Graham, Nicholas James DeBartolo; Norwich Tech, Morgan Cook, Michael George; Old Lyme, Agatha Hunt, Griffin McGlinchey; St. Bernard, Colin Britner, Caitlyn Kuhn; Stonington, Grace Duggan, Jackson McCarney; Waterford, Payton Smith, Jay Zimmermann; and Wheeler, Katelyn Pierce, Jon Anderson.

