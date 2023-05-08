Christopher Morel called up by Cubs

Christopher Morel recalled by Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs utilityman Christopher Morel is back on the North Side after spending the first part of this season in Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs made the move official on Monday, recalling Morel and sending outfielder Nelson Velazquez back to Triple-A Iowa.

Multiple MLB insiders, including ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, were first with the news.

Morel will not be in the Cubs' starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, but will be available off the bench.

Morel was sent down to the minor leagues to get regular at-bats at the start of the season. He has been exactly as good as advertised, with a .330 batting average, 11 home runs and 31 RBI’s in 29 games with Iowa.

He’s also posted a .425 on-base percentage and a staggering 1.156 OPS. He was named the International League’s Player of the Month for April in recognition of his performance.

Morel will join two other big-shot Cubs prospects who have been recalled to the big league roster in recent days. Miguel Amaya, playing in place of injured catcher Yan Gomes, is 2-for-7 with two RBI’s in 11 plate appearances so far this season. He has an on-base percentage of .400.

Matt Mervis was called up prior to the weekend series against the Miami Marlins. He collected four hits and a pair of RBI’s for the Cubs, with a 4-for-14 performance at the plate.



