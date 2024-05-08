Christian Watson "in a great place now" with hamstring

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has shown the ability that made him a second-round pick over his first two seasons, but the flashes have come too infrequently because of hamstring injuries that have kept him off the field for long stretches.

Watson was limited to 11 games last season and he said after the team's playoff loss to the 49ers that the focus of his offseason was going to be figuring out what was at "the root" of those injuries. Passing game coordinator Jason Vrable offered an update on how that has played out when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Vrable said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that Watson is "in a great place now" with his hamstring and that they have regular dialogue about how the wideout is feeling in order to make sure things remain that way.

Watson had 69 catches for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns the last two years and putting up something similar over a 17-game season would be a good way to help the Packers offense take the next steps in its evolution this year.