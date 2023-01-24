Christian Pulisic wanted by AC Milan – Report

Is this the end for USMNT star Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

According to a report in Marca, a source close to Christian Pulisic has said that AC Milan want to sign the American winger and they will open talks with Chelsea this week.

Pulisic, 24, is out injured for at least another month and after Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke so far in January, they have loaded up on new attacking midfielders and wingers.

Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge appears to be up as he has just 18 months left on his current contract and per the report, Milan want to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well as Pulisic.

A good move for all concerned?

This move to Milan seems like it would be a very good one for Pulisic.

They are the reigning Italian champs, have the likes of Olivier Giroud, Sergino Dest and Fikayo Tomori in their squad who know Pulisic well, and he will get regular minutes in a team which competes in the UEFA Champions League.

On top of that, Serie A will suit his playing style better than the Premier League. He just hasn’t been able to handle the physical nature and relentless pace in England’s top-flight.

He’s had his moments but there’s a reason why most of his best moments have come in the Champions League during his time in west London.

This is a very good option for Pulisic to move to another top team in Europe and he will be able to play regularly, compete for trophies and be a superstar.

