Christian Moore named National Player of the Week

Tennessee junior Christian Moore was named National Player of the Week by Perfect Game and D1Baseball on Monday.

He was also named SEC Player of the Week after the Vols’ series win at Kentucky.

Moore recorded at least one hit and one RBI in all three games against the Wildcats. He went 8-for-11, recording four home runs, eight RBIs and five runs.

Moore totaled four hits, tying a career high on Saturday and Sunday. He hit three home runs and recorded six RBIs on Sunday to help Tennessee win the series, Kentucky’s first conference series loss of the 2024 season.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

