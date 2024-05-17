Christian Moore hits two home runs in Vols’ series opening win against South Carolina

No. 1 Tennessee (44-10, 20-8 SEC) opened a three-game series versus No. 23 South Carolina (33-19, 13-15 SEC). Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The Vols defeated South Carolina, 9-3, in game No. 1 on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Christian Moore started at second base and went 3-for-4 against the Gamecocks. Moore hit two home runs and recorded two RBIs and three runs.

Moore is Tennessee’s program leader for home runs in a career with 53.

The Vols will look for a series win on Friday against South Carolina. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

READ: Tennessee baseball career home run tracker

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire