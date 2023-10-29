Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with TD scored in 17th straight game

Christian McCaffrey celebrates with his teammates after a record-tying touchdown Sunday. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Christian McCaffrey got the San Francisco 49ers on the board Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He made history in the process. The touchdown marked his 17th straight game (playoffs included) with a touchdown, tying an NFL record held by Hall of Fame Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore. The record stood as Moore's alone for nearly 60 years. He completed his 17-game scoring streak over a span from 1963-64.

McCaffrey's teammates congratulated him Sunday after he broke the record with a score to tie the game at 7-7.

McCaffrey will now have a chance to break the record and hold it as his own in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers have a bye in Week 9.

McCaffrey arrived in San Francisco via trade last season from the Carolina Panthers, already established as one of football's most dynamic and dangerous weapons. He's somehow exceeded his expectations while elevating the 49ers offense among the league's best.

McCaffrey joined the 49ers in Week 7 last season and scored three touchdowns in his first five games. His current streak started in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins when he caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy.

He closed the season with a least one touchdown in the final six games of the regular season. He then scored in each of San Francisco's three playoff games before starting 2023 with at least one touchdown in San Francisco's first eight games.

These aren't all single score efforts from McCaffrey either. He's scored multiple touchdowns in three games during the streak, including a four-touchdown outburst against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of this season. With Sunday's score, he now has 12 this season and 22 total during the 17-game streak.

On a 49ers team stacked with offensive weapons, it's tough to stand out. But McCaffrey does so as arguably the game's most dangerous offensive weapon.