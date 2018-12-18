Christian McCaffrey dupes Saints defense, throws 4th-down TD as Panthers empty playbook

It’s that point in the season for the Carolina Panthers.

It’s time to empty the playbook.

Panthers gamble early vs. Saints

Sitting at 6-7 and desperately needing a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, the Panthers found themselves facing fourth-and-2 at midfield early against the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Head coach Ron Rivera, aka “Riverboat Ron,” sent the offense out on the field, which wasn’t a surprise.

What was a surprise — primarily to the Saints defense — was what came next.

The Panthers are pulling out all the stops as they look to salvage their slim playoff hopes. (Getty)

McCaffrey sells Saints on run, launches TD pass

Cam Newton handed the ball to do-everything running back Christian McCaffrey. Saints defenders, packed in at the line of scrimmage to play the run, converged on McCaffrey after the handoff.

Instead of attacking the line to gain, McCaffrey stutter-stepped and looked to a wide-open Chris Manhertz, hitting him with a perfect downfield pass that the Carolina tight end took to the house.

It was a great play design and perfect execution by the Panthers, who sold the Saints on a run before scoring the game’s first points on the trick play.

