Christian Gonzalez will be first Patriots player to wear No. 0 jersey

For the first time ever, a Patriots player will wear the No. 0 jersey in 2024.

That player will be cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who wore No. 6 as a rookie last season but will wear No. 0 this season, the Patriots announced. Gonzalez also wore No. 0 in college at Oregon in 2022.

It's unclear why Gonzalez didn't get No. 0 last year, which was the first year players were allowed to wear 0 jerseys. Last year the NFL passed a new rule allowing the 0 jersey, which had previously not appeared in pro football since before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Most teams had a player in a 0 jersey last season, but the Patriots did not.

Gonzalez will be required to buy up any remaining inventory of his No. 6 jersey that went unsold from his rookie year.

The Patriots also announced that wide receiver Demario Douglas, who wore No. 81 as a rookie last season, will wear No. 3. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who wore No. 7 during his previous stint as a Patriot, will wear No. 14 this season.