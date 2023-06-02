Chris Sale leaves Red Sox start with shoulder issue, scheduled for MRI

Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale left Thursday's 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds with a shoulder issue and is scheduled for an MRI on Friday.

The 34-year-old left-hander showed a drop in velocity in the fourth inning, prompting a mound visit from manager Alex Cora and a member of the Red Sox medical staff. Sale remained in the game, but prompted another mound two pitches later after walking Nick Senzel. This time, he left the game having thrown 59 pitches.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and their medical trainer checked on Chris Sale, left him in the game and then a couple pitches later, removed him from the game with just 59 pitches. pic.twitter.com/3NpVDPvtwS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 2, 2023

The Red Sox later announced that Sale experienced left shoulder soreness. Cora told reporters that Sale wanted to stay in, but that he pulled him to reduce injury risk.

“I cannot be irresponsible," Cora said. "We know each other. Obviously, it’s not easy with everything he's gone through, but I’ve got to take care of him.”

Sale is scheduled for an MRI on Friday.

"We'll see," Cora said.

Sale didn't speak with reporters postgame.

Chris Sale was just starting to hit his stride following three straight injury-riddled seasons. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Sale's been plagued by injuries

The injury scare is the latest for the seven-time All-Star who's seen multiple seasons derailed by injury. He's been limited to just 11 starts in the previous three seasons. He missed all of 2020 and all but nine starts in 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He started 2022 on the injured list because of a fractured rib cage. He was hit with a line drive two games into his return and broke the pinkie finger in his left hand. He didn't pitch again last season.

Sale's made eight starts this season including Thursday while posting a career-worst 4.58 ERA. But he's flashed the fastball that made him an overwhelming pitcher in his prime while striking out 71 batters in 59 innings. He was 4-0 in his five starts prior to Thursday while posting a 2.24 ERA in those games.

Now he awaits the results of medical imaging.