Chris Paul hilariously relieved after draining first 3-pointer in Warriors era originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Chris Paul accomplished just about everything over his first three games as a Warriors player besides one thing: Making a 3-pointer.

Paul went 0 for 11 from 3-point range over the Warriors’ first three contests but made his first attempt Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

After the shot went in, Paul sarcastically raised his arms in triumph as he trotted back on defense. Warriors guard Steph Curry made sure to show his former rival some love when he walked back to the bench after the first quarter ended.

Podz ➡️ CP3 pic.twitter.com/r6sdQ4ZpEi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023

No one was happier than Steph after CP3 dropped his first three as a Warrior 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p8wlY9KBfh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023

Paul is a career 36.8 percent shooter from 3-point range. He shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per game for the Phoenix Suns last season.

Paul missed two attempts in the second quarter, so he’s starting the season 1 for 14 from deep, but it clearly felt good for the veteran to see one go in to open the night.

The Warriors led the Pelicans 59-57 at halftime.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast