Chris Paul’s Game 2 stat line hadn’t been reached since … Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns roared past the Denver Nuggets in the second game of the second round of the playoff series on Wednesday night. Led by former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, the Suns won 123-98 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Paul posted a stat line of 17 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers. The last time a player did that in a playoff game: The year was 2014, and the player was Chris Paul. The then-Los Angeles Clippers star posted 21 points and 16 assists without a turnover.

The time before that? Also Chris Paul. In 2008, as a 22-year-old on the New Orleans Hornets, Paul had 24 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

The only other three players to reach 15 assists and not turn the ball over in a playoff game are Jason Kidd (who also did so while on the Suns), Magic Johnson and Johnny Moore, according to Basketball-Reference.

Paul’s shoulder looked like it wasn’t bothering him in the win. He also had five rebounds and made a pair of 3-pointers.

Despite Phoenix winning by 25 and scoring more than 120 points, no Suns player reached 20 points in the game. Devin Booker had 18 points and 10 rebounds. All five starters and Torrey Craig off the bench reached double-digit points. Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Suns up by about 30 points, both teams emptied the benches.

Paul, who looked revitalized as he led the Thunder to the playoffs last season, is continuing to show his Point God ways in the desert.