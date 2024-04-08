Chris Jenkins: Welsh boxer retires because of results of brain scan

Chris Jenkins won three Welsh titles as an amateur [Getty Images]

Former British and Commonwealth champion Chris Jenkins says he is retiring from boxing because of the results of his annual brain scan.

The Welshman says his scan shows "an abnormality," compared with last year.

The 35-year old says he is retiring as he wants to prioritise his health.

"This is definitely the hardest thing I've ever had to write," he wrote in a social media post. "I have no option but to retire from the sport I've competed in since the age of 12."

Jenkins made the decision after a conversation with his trainer, former world-title challenger Gary Lockett.

"I recently had the yearly routine brain scan, it's shown some abnormality from last year's scan meaning I'd be putting myself at risk if I was to continue boxing," he wrote.

"A hard fight or hard spar could result in greater risk of having early dementia or Parkinson's.

"Having a young family, this is a risk I can't even contemplate taking. I need to be there and provide for my family.

"It still hasn't sunk in as of yet."

Jenkins, 35, who made his professional debut in 2012 in his home city of Swansea, fought 33 times a professional, retiring with a record of 23 wins, seven defeats and three draws.

Jenkins won a light-welterweight version of Prizefighter in 2013, six years before he would win British and Commonwealth titles at welterweight, holding the titles until 2021.