Chris Grier needs to find another 2nd round gem in the 2024 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins are set to pick with the No. 21 selection in Round 1 and the No. 55 selection in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL draft. With a first-round pick for the first time since 2021, finding an impact player on the first day is paramount for general manager Chris Grier. But to keep the team on track, the second-rounder also needs to be a hit.

Grier’s last two draft classes have only produced one immediate contributor out of the eight selected players. The 2022 class has not materialized well thus far, as Channing Tindall, Erik Ezukanma, and Cameron Goode have hardly seen the field for Miami.

Only 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson has made much of an impact when he performed adequate backup duties for Tua Tagovailoa and nearly pulled off a miracle road upset in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

The true gem of the last two years is running back De’Von Achane, a third-round grand slam in last year’s draft. He was taken 33 picks after cornerback Cam Smith, who played the fewest rookie snaps of all the 2023 second-rounders.

That lackluster drafting means the pressure is on for Grier this week. Especially since, at the moment, the Dolphins are set for a painful wait from No. 55 to No. 158 without any picks.

Miami’s third-round pick was forfeited (along with a 2023 first-round pick) due to tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Their fourth-round pick is belongs to the Denver Broncos as part of the package from the 2022 in-season trade for edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Grier’s first ever second round pick was cornerback Xavien Howard at No. 38 overall. Howard played eight seasons for the Dolphins, earning four Pro Bowl nods and 2020 All-Pro honors, before getting cut this offseason to save cap space.

The general manager didn’t follow up that home run in fantastic fashion, though. Grier selecting linebacker Raekwon McMillan and tigth end Mike Gesicki in the second rounds of the 2017 and 2018 drafts, respectively. McMillan was eventually traded to the Raiders for peanuts, and Gesicki walked in free agency in 2023 after getting franchise-tagged in 2022.

Two other recently departed free agents, Raekwon Davis and Brandon Jones, were selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

In 2021, Grier made an excellent selection on Day 2 of that year’s draft. Oregon safety Jevon Holland was picked No. 36 overall and is currently in contract extension talks with the Dolphins after three stellar seasons. His second pick in the second round that year, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg at 42nd overall, hasn’t looked as promising.

Whatever Grier decides to do on Friday will be predicated on his choice in the first round. Yet, with plenty of value at positions of need, several players projected in the 45-65 range could be viewed as excellent selections at No. 55 for the Dolphins. And Grier can’t afford to miss.

