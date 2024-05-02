Chris Finch returns to Timberwolves practice, but will he coach Saturday?

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves were back at practice Thursday at Mayo Clinic Square getting ready for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, and their head coach was in the building.

In the end portion open to media, Chris Finch was on the floor standing with crutches and a brace on his right leg. He had surgery Wednesday to fix a ruptured right patellar tendon suffered in the final minutes of regulation in Minnesota’s Game 4 win at Phoenix to secure a series sweep.

Devin Booker bumped into Mike Conley Jr. His momentum took him into Finch, who was standing between the bench and scorer’s table. Finch went down with what was later determined a ruptured patellar tendon. But a day after going under the knife, Finch was on the court with his team. Will he coach Saturday?

Tim Connelly today with an update on #Timberwolves coach Chris Finch:



"We’re not going to suit him up, he’s not ready to return to action. He went through practice, went through video. He’s moving around pretty good, we’ll see whatever he’s comfortable with." Timbewolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Thursday. "We’re not certain as of yet, kind of uncharted waters. Finch is a leader and a super tough guy, ton of respect for him bouncing back so quickly."

The Timberwolves leave for Denver Thursday night. It’s not clear if Finch will fly with the team, or travel on his own after a post-operation check up. All indications are he will travel, but they’re still working out details if he can be on the bench or have to sit in a suite.

If he can’t lead the bench, Micah Nori will take over that role.

"I'll tell you he’s a trooper and he’s a warrior. It’s always good any time you have your leader in the building, you’re able to conduct practices, conduct film rooms, conduct meetings. The more that we can stay in the norm and closer to the rhythm that we’ve had all year is great," Nori said. "If he flies is up to him. He’s feeling great right now."

The Timberwolves face the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Saturday night. It’s a rematch of last year’s opening playoff series, which Minnesota lost in five games. But there were without Jaden McDaniels (broken hand) and Naz Reid (broken wrist).