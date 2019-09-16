Chip Kelly has no plans to bring back his Oregon offense at UCLA

No, Chip Kelly is not going to implement the offense he ran at Oregon at UCLA. And he wishes you’d stop asking.

Kelly is in his second year at UCLA following a mostly unsuccessful stint in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. But before his foray into the professional game, Kelly ran an innovative, high-octane offense at Oregon with a great deal of success. Kelly went 46-7 in four years at Oregon, won three conference titles and once brought the Ducks to the BCS National Championship Game.

But his time at UCLA has gotten off to a pretty rough start. The Bruins went 3-9 last year and are 0-3 to begin the 2019 campaign. While Kelly’s Oregon teams were known for offensive explosiveness, this year’s UCLA squad has scored just 14 points in each of its first three games — losses to Cincinnati (24-14), San Diego State (23-14) and Oklahoma (48-14).

Kelly has always said he will tailor his offensive approach to best utilize the talents of the players on his roster. That has been no different at UCLA, and the team in no way resembles his Oregon teams. And when meeting with the media on Monday, one reporter asked Kelly if his current roster is “suited to run stuff that is similar” to what he ran at Oregon.

Kelly said the program he is coaching now is a “totally different operation.”

“Oregon was a long time ago. It’s totally two different operations. That was 2012. They had a lot of success with the single-wing in the 1930’s, too. Football evolves. Things evolve,” Kelly said (via the Los Angeles Daily News) while advising the reporter to “drop that take.”

“I never said when we came in here that we were going to run the offense we ran when we were at Oregon, so I don’t know why that continues to come up as a question.”

Kelly: UCLA struggles related to inconsistency

Kelly explained how things changed at Oregon based on the different quarterbacks he played from Darron Thomas to Marcus Mariota and even Jeremiah Masoli from Kelly’s days as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. At the same time, however, he does not use film from those days as a resource for his current team.

“I don’t look back at our Oregon offense and really study that tape and say, ‘Hey, we should do that here.’ We’re always trying to figure out what our guys here do well and try to actuate that. It’s consistency. Because we have done it well. It’s a consistency thing, not a, ‘hey, let’s go find another offense,’” Kelly said, via the LA Daily News.

Kelly says his team’s slow start is mainly a product of being inconsistent and a new group of players that is still trying to come together as a cohesive unit.

“There’s a lot of brand new faces that you’re fitting in there. You’ve got to fit different guys in there, but I think there were times on Saturday where I thought we were good on offense and moved the ball,” Kelly said. “The thing I think we need to strive for is consistency. We’ve proven at times, in every game, that we can move the ball down the field, but then there are times where we shoot ourselves in the foot. Those are the little things we have to correct.”

UCLA is 3-12 so far in parts of two seasons under Chip Kelly. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kelly’s ideal offense: The wishbone

In the ideal world, Kelly, seemingly without a hint of irony, said he’d love to run the wishbone offense because “then you don’t even have to put in a pass offense if you’re really good at that.”

“I would love to run the wishbone,” Kelly said. “I would love to run the ball every play for the entire game and never have to throw the football. But that’s not going to happen.”

UCLA will return to the field on Saturday on the road against No. 19 Washington State. Maybe we’ll see a little wishbone.

