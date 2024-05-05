Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy says he’s not concerned about lower playing weight. Here’s why

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy reported Saturday that he weighed 169, up four pounds from the NFL Combine two months ago.

The first-round rookie said he’d ideally get into the 170-to-175-pound range for games — before explaining why he doesn’t think that lower-than-average number will be an issue.

“I don’t think I took big hits; I delivered them,” Worthy said with a smile, referring to his college days. “But I feel like it is not going to be a problem.”

Worthy, who spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday’s opening practice of KC’s rookie minicamp, said a key to remaining healthy was to understand the type of receiver he is. He referenced former NFL wideout DeSean Jackson, who had success in the NFL while weighing 169 at his Combine testing in 2008.

“I feel like just understanding your strengths and weaknesses, I feel that’s the big thing in the league,” “Worthy said. “Don’t obviously try go hit a 215-pound linebacker. So just understanding your way.”

Worthy likely didn’t make the first impression he wanted during Saturday’s two-hour practice at the Chiefs facility.

On a windy day, this year’s 28th overall pick muffed multiple punts off the JUGS machine and from Chiefs punters with coach Andy Reid standing nearby. That appeared to shake Worthy’s confidence some, as he dropped a few more passes in individual drills before settling down over the rest of the session.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy attempts a catch during rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the team’s practice facility in Kansas City. Tammy Ljungblad/Tljungblad@kcstar.com

The good news: It’s just Day 1. Before the practice started, Worthy said he’d had fun while starting to learn the Chiefs new offense; he said much of the playbook reminded him of what he had with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in college.

Worthy has been busy the last week. For one, he added a Chiefs tattoo to his upper-arm sleeve, saying he had reserved a location just under an NFL logo he already had.

“It’s just my tribute to where I got drafted,” Worthy said. “Obviously, they gave me a chance. So wherever I got drafted — whoever gave me a chance — I’m gonna tat it right there.”

Worthy also will wear No. 1 — a number he began to wear as a junior in high school.

“That was when I started popping out onto the scene, so No. 1 has just been my number after that,” Worthy said. “So I just wanted to take it with me everywhere I went.”

Worthy said the main objective of the three-day rookie minicamp would be to strengthen his understanding of the playbook. He hopes to arrive at training camp in July already knowing where to line up and what to do for each play.

“I feel like whatever they need me to do, whatever I have to do,” Worthy said, “I’m gonna do it just to get on the field.”