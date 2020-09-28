Chiefs vs. Ravens Week 3: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in prime time, playing against the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football.”

The Ravens have something to prove after not having the opportunity to face the reigning Super Bowl champions in the 2019-2020 playoffs. Who will emerge victorious in this meeting between explosive offenses and former league MVPs? We’ll find out soon enough.

Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Monday, September 28 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. *Regional Restrictions Apply*

Television channels:

ESPN

Broadcasters:

Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Steve Levy and Lisa Salters

Referee:

John Hussey

Radio:

WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)

Betting Odds:

Money Line (via BetMGM): +145

Spread (via BetMGM): +3.5

Over/Under (via BetMGM): 54.5

