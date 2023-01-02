Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 18 game flexed to Saturday afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing their regular-season finale in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday instead of Sunday.

The NFL always keeps flexibility in Week 18, leaving games unscheduled with the ability to have them scheduled on Saturday or Sunday. For the second consecutive season, the Chiefs are getting stuck with a short week. They’ll face the Raiders on the road at 4:30 p.m. EST on ABC and ESPN in Week 18. It’ll be part of a Saturday doubleheader that includes the Titans at 8:15 EST on ABC and ESPN.

Developing…

