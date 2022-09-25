Chiefs vs. Colts Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

This is the first time the Chiefs have faced the Colts since 2019. It’s also the first time that Kansas City has traveled to Indy for a game since 2016. The Colts are still seeking their first win of the 2022 NFL season and this game serves as their home opener. Will they be able to upset the favored team?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, Noon CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KCTV-5 (CBS Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson

Referee:

Shawn Smith

Opponent wire site:

Colts Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8

@ Las Vegas Raiders

TBD CT on TBD

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-5.5)

  • Moneyline: Kansas City (-242), Indianapolis (+198)

  • Total: 50.5 Points

List

Predictions for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3

