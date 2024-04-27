Chiefs trade up to take OT BYU Kingsley Suamataia in second round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs took BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia at the 63rd pick in the second round.

The Chiefs traded up one pick with the San Francisco 49ers from the 64th pick and traded away their 173rd pick in the fifth round for SF’s 211th pick in the sixth round.

Suamataia fell into Kansas City’s lap as the 12th offensive tackle taken in the draft. The Chiefs have chosen offensive players for their first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft with Suamataia adding to the class with first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Suamataia started 12 games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2022 after transferring to BYU from Oregon. He started 11 games at left tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 and missed the season finale due to injury.

He was a 2023 second-team All-Big 12 selection and participated at the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl and put on good performances. He allowed no sacks in 361 pass block snaps during his two years at BYU.

He is also the cousin of Detroit Lions left tackle Penei Sewell and Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell.

At 6’5, 326 pounds, Suamataia is a supreme athlete with great strength and size who could be a Day 1 starter.

He will likely compete with last year’s third-round pick Wanya Morris for the starting spot at left tackle.

