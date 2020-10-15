Chiefs Super Bowl ring is already up for auction

Occasionally, sports fans with money to burn find the opportunity to buy the ultimate piece of memorabilia — a championship ring.

Rarely does that chance arrive this soon.

Less than two months after the Kansas City Chiefs were awarded their Super Bowl rings, one is up for auction.

Whose ring is it?

Goldin Auctions announced on Thursday the sale of Mike Weber’s Super Bowl ring. Weber was a practice squad running back who didn’t sign with the Chiefs until January in the midst of their playoff run. He was not active for any of their games.

The Chiefs cut Weber in May. So it’s safe to assume he doesn’t attach a lot of sentimental value to the piece. An undrafted running back out of Ohio State in 2019 who spent most of his rookie season on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, Weber hasn’t played a down in the NFL and is not signed with a team this season.

According to TMZ, the ring started with a $35,000 asking price and received a $55,000 bid by Thursday afternoon with 17 days remaining on the auction. Goldin anticipates that the ring could end up fetching six figures, according to TMZ.

In the end, that’s not a bad signing bonus for spending a few weeks on a team’s practice squad.

