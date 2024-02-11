Chiefs are still underdogs, but only by 1.5 points

The Chiefs opened as underdogs in Super Bowl LVIII. And they continue to be underdogs, but not by as much as they'd been.

After early movement, the 49ers settled in as two-point favorites. As of this posting, it's down to 1.5 points with DraftKings sportsbook.

It's still a surprise that the Chiefs are underdogs, even by 1.5 points. Both teams got rude awakenings on Christmas, with upset losses at home. The Chiefs have ascended since then, and the 49ers have basically been treading water.

But both teams have been winning in the playoffs, with the Chiefs winning three and the 49ers twice fighting back from behind to win two at home.

I still think the Chiefs will win, because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's fixated on catching Tom Brady's seven. Today is Mahomes's chance to get to three.

I've seen him get it done enough times to know not to bet against him. I might be wrong, but I don't want to be wrong about doubting him.