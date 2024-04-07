Do Chiefs still lean receiver with 1st pick of NFL Draft? KC Star mock draft 2.0

It’s natural to wonder if events in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft could have an impact on a team’s approach to its selections.

For instance, the Chiefs re-signed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and had former Baltimore Ravens back JK Dobbins in for a visit this week. Scratch that position from their draft list?

Or backup quarterback, now that the Chiefs have signed Carson Wentz to replace Blaine Gabbert, who’s now a free agent?

The Chiefs figured to remain in the wide receiver market even after signing Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal. And now they face the uncertainty of Rashee Rice’s potential legal situation.

That position is where we’ll begin The Star’s second mock draft.

Last week, fellow beat writer Jesse Newell projected the Chiefs taking tackle Kingsley Suamataia of BYU. We’ll stay on that side of the ball, but this time we’ll give the Chiefs a potential starting wideout as their first choice.

ROUND 1 (32nd OVERALL): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The list of first-round receiver talent is long, even after Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr. are selected.

The Chiefs are in a good position to catch a candidate from the next wave. That group includes: Texas’ Xavier Worthy; South Carolina’s Xavier Legette; Troy Franklin of Oregon; Georgia’s Ladd McConkey; Florida State’s Keon Coleman ... and Adonai Mitchell.

Mitchell spent his first two years at Georgia but broke out with the Longhorns during his third college season, averaging 15.4 yards on 55 receptions and scoring 11 touchdowns.

He’s 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and still ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine (4.34). With Mitchell, Brown and Rice, receiver would become a position of strength for the Chiefs.

Mock 1.0 selection: Kingsley Suamataia, T, BYU

ROUND 2 (64th OVERALL): Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

A year ago, the Chiefs used their first pick on another K-State player from Kansas City: edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Lee’s Summit.

How about a local KSU second-rounder this time?

Beebe wasn’t heavily recruited out of Piper High but became the Wildcats’ first consensus All-America offensive lineman. He was also the Big 12’s offensive lineman of the year.

He’s versatile and powerful and the Chiefs just lost free agent Nick Allegretti to Washington.

Mock 1.0 selection: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

ROUND 3 (95th OVERALL): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Jones is considered a Day 3 selection in many projections, but the Chiefs may not wait that long.

As a five-year starter for Boston College, he gave up just 13 receptions (on 40 targets) for 149 yards and one touchdown. Opposing QBs had a meager passer rating of 18.1% against his coverage.

Also, Jones has some experience in the slot and is a special teams veteran with experience on both coverage and return teams. When it comes to drafting defensive backs overall — and especially in the later rounds — the Chiefs have an excellent recent track record.

Mock 1.0 selection: Dominick Puni, G, Kansas

ROUND 4 (131st OVERALL): DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

At 6-2, 302, Carter looks the part. He’s a three-tech tackle who can collapse a pocket with a bull rush and also has lined up on the edge. Some project him as a second-day pick (second or third round). If he’s still available here, the Chiefs could add to their interior depth.

Mock 1.0 selection: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

ROUND 5 (158th OVERALL): Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

The Chiefs this offseason have picked up Irv Smith Jr., who had 18 receptions for the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

But here we have them drafting a tight end for the first time since they picked Noah Gray in 2021. Wiley’s 4.62-second time in the 40 at the Combine ranked him fifth among tight ends and has his stock rising. The 6-7 Wiley had 47 receptions for the Horned Frogs last season.

Mock 1.0 selection: Braiden McGregor, DE, Michigan

ROUND 5 (173rd OVERALL): Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice

Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother started his career at Nebraska as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver at Rice, where he caught 71 passes for 992 yards last season. McCaffrey performed well at the Senior Bowl and Combine and projects as a slot receiver.

Mock 1.0 selection: Lideatrick Griffin, WR, Mississippi State

ROUND 7 (221st OVERALL) Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia

Draft trivia: In three of the last four drafts, the Chiefs took a defensive back with their final pick.

Bishop could become a Big 12 Pro Day success story. He wasn’t invited to the Combine but ran a 4.39 in Frisco, Texas last month — the fastest time among the 137 players who worked out at the Dallas-area scouting event.

Bishop led the nation in passes defended and recorded four interceptions last season for the Mountaineers.

Mock 1.0 selection: Rasheen Ali, HB, Marshall