Chiefs' Rashee Rice faces aggravated assault, seven more charges over multi-car crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was indicted Wednesday for causing a multi-car crash in Dallas that sent two people to the hospital.

Dallas Police formally issued an arrest warrant for Rice, who faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury following the accident in north Dallas on March 30, the department announced on Wednesday.

An investigation conducted by Dallas Police determined that Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini, and Theodore Knox, who was driving a Corvette, were "speeding in the far-left lane" of North Central Expressway before the drivers lost control and caused a “chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

An arrest warrant was also issued for Knox, who faces the same charges as Rice. Both Rice, 23, and Knox, 21, are not in custody, Dallas Police added. The other passengers in both vehicles will not face charges.

Rashee Rice talks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a summary of the accident sent to USA TODAY Sports by Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman, the Lamborghini veered onto the shoulder after losing control and hit the center median wall. Police said the drivers and occupants from both the Corvette and Lamborghini "all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information."

Two drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries, while two passengers from a different car were taken to a local hospital, also for minor injuries.

A man who was driving the Expressway on March 30 sent his dash-cam video to the Dallas Morning News last month, confirming the police account of the accident.

In the clip, the Corvette and Lamborghini appear to speed past on the left side before the Lamborghini appears to swipe a white Hyundai Accent. The Corvette collides with a van, which spins around. Three people appear to exit the Lamborghini and walk away.

Rice's attorney, Royce West, had confirmed that his client told Dallas police that he was driving the Lamborghini involved in the accident.

"He's a young man that made a mistake," West said in a news conference last week, adding that Rice accepted responsibility for his role in the incident and would take steps to assist those who were injured.

Rice was born in Philadelphia, but is from North Richland Hills, a suburb west of Dallas. Rice played football at Richland High School and then played collegiately at Southern Methodist University, which is located about a mile from the site of the car crash.

Rice was a rookie in 2023 for Kansas City and caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, and became an important offensive piece as the Chiefs went on their run to a Super Bowl victory. Rice's regular season totals for receptions and yards ranked second on the team, behind only tight end Travis Kelce, and his receiving touchdowns total led the team.

